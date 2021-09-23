Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHIAMAK DAVAR Choreographer Shiamak Davar's mother Puran Davar dies at 99

Ace choreographer Shiamak Davar's mother, Puran Davar, passed away this morning, September 23. She was 99-years-old. Puran was not keeping well for some time and died of old age. Many celebrities including Rashami Desai, Rajniesh Duggall and fans took to social media to offer their condolences after her demise.

Art director Vanita Omung Kumar also penned an emotional note as she paid her tribute. Sharing a picture with her husband Omung Kumar and Puran, she wrote, "Words fail me … Puran Aunty you we’re a true Angel to me , you loved me an Omung so dearly and I loved you so much too , your warmth stays on with me , thank you for all the love and adulation you bestowed on us , I will truly truly miss you ,your infectious smile Aunty … Shiamak we love you."

Shiamak is one of the most popular choreographers in Bollywood. Davar began his career in choreography for Hindi cinema with the film Dil To Pagal Hai. He also won the National Film Award for Best Choreography for Yash Chopra's 1997 release which featured Madhuri along with Shah Rukh Khan and Karisma Kapoor. He is celebrated for revolutionising dance in India and is known as the 'guru of contemporary dance' in the country. He has also served as director of the choreography for the Commonwealth Games, Melbourne and Commonwealth Games, Delhi.

Davar has choreographed several Indian actors and celebrities for film and stage for events like the IIFA Awards and the Filmfare Awards. Bollywood actors Shahid Kapoor, late Sushant Singh Rajput, Varun Dhawan, Ishaan Khattar were members of the Shiamak Davar Dance Company.

Shiamak has also acted and choreographed in the movie Little Ziziou.[10] He released a hit pop album, Shabop, for which he composed and sang songs with other Indian artists such as Shankar Mahadevan, Hariharan and Shweta Pandit as well as songs mixed and assorted by DJ Aqeel.

Davar has choreographed for several Hindi films such as Taal, Kisna, Bunty Aur Babli, Dhoom 2, I See You, Taare Zameen Par, Yuvvraaj, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, No Means No (film) and Jagga Jasoos.