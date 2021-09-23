Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GEHANA VASISTH Gehana Vasisth gets interim bail by SC in alleged porn film case, says, 'Mujhe fasaya gaya hai'

It's a sigh of relief for actor Gehana Vasisth as the Supreme Court on Wednesday granted her protection from the arrest in connection with the porn film case. The actress will be appearing before the property cell of the Mumbai Crime Branch on Thursday morning. She took to her Instagram and informed her followers. She wrote, "Hon. Supreme Court of India has allowed my Interim Application of Bail with a condition to attend Investing Authority when required so I am appearing before the Investigation Agency i.e. Property Cell, Byculla tomorrow 23rd September, 2021 at 11AM for my statement."

The case has till now witnessed several arrests, including that of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra. Gehana claimed that she has always spoken the truth and has never committed any fraud.

While talking to ETimes, she said, "I have been saying right from the beginning that joh sachcha hai wahi jeetega and I am happy that I have got an interim bail from the Supreme Court. I feel I was always in the right and what I did was right, that is why good things are happening to me."

She further said that she has never misguided anyone. “Please believe me, I have never misguided anyone, nor have I cheated or committed any fraud. I have never usurped anyone’s money. Mujhe fasaya gaya hai (I’ve been framed) and I know in the end, the truth will prevail," she said.

For the unversed, the case was filed after the police received a complaint claiming that Vasisth, who was allegedly the director of porn films, lured women with money to act in "obscene film videos". The woman, who had made the compliant, alleged that she was coerced to act in obscene videos for Vasisth's films, which were uploaded on a mobile application.

Businessman Raj Kundra, who is also an accused in another FIR filed in connection with the porn film case, was granted bail by the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Mumbai, earlier this week.

