Chef Sanjeev Kapoor tests positive for COVID19

The cases of the novel coronavirus have started to rise in the country again. Many Bollywood and TV celebrities including Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Manoj Bajpayee, Satish Kaushik, Rituparna Sengupta and others have already tested positive for Covid19 in the last month. Now, chef Sanjeev Kapoor has also informed that he is positive, Taking to his Instagram, Kapoor revealed that he was diagnosed a few days ago and requested everyone to take safety precautions.

He said, "Dear all, A few days ago I was diagnosed with COVID-19. I have isolated myself as per protocol and all safety measures are being followed. Anyone who may have come in contact with me in the recent past should get tested. Stay Safe." He captioned the post saying, "Urging everyone to wear a mask; stay safe and take care."

On Thursday, veteran actor Satish Kaushik announced that he has tested COVID positive. He took to his Twitter to share the news with his fans and also urged those who came in contact with him to get themselves tested. The actor tweeted, "Attention please!! I have been tested Covid positive. I would request everyone to get tested, who came in contact with me in the last few days. I am home quarantined. Your love, best wishes & blessings will help. Thanks.?"