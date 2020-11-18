Image Source : INSTAGRAM/CELINAJAITLY Celina Jaitly pens down heartbreaking post about her baby's tragic death on World Prematurity Day

Losing a baby is the most painful feeling for a mother and Bollywood actress Celina Jaitly is someone who has gone through the same in her life. On World Prematurity Day, she took to her social media and recalled the unfortunate incident that took place in her and her husband Peter Haag's life. Celina who was mother to twin boys Winston & Viraaj welcomed twin boys, Shamsher and Arthur, in 2017 however the latter suffered a serious heart condition due to which he even stayed in Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU). However, Celina lost her baby. Taking to Instagram, she shared her pain on Wednesday alongside some unseen pictures and even gave hope to parents dealing with the same.

Celina alongside the photos wrote, "We went through immense heartache with one baby in NICU and funeral arrangements for his twin whom we lost to a congenital heart problem, but we survived on hope and amazing care of NICU nurses and NICU doctors in Dubai who worked tirelessly with us to make sure Arthur Jaitly Haag comes back home with us."

Further, she wrote, "While many preterm babies still carry a huge vulnerability to develop medical challenges or life-threatening circumstances, many do grow up to become completely healthy individuals, with some even becoming notable public figures such as Winston Churchill and Albert Einstein and of course our own Arthur Jaitly Haag. Keep your love and blessings coming for Arthur and don't forget to read up on how you can prevent/support premature babies."

Celina announced the birth of her babies on Facebook with a post-reading, "The Gods above have blessed us yet again with another set of very handsome twin boys Arthur Jaitly Haag and Shamsher Jaitly Haag in Dubai on 10th September 2017. However, life is not always how we plan it to be. Our son Shamsher Jaitly Haag succumbed to a serious heart condition and could not continue his journey in this world."

On the work front, Celina made her debut in the Bollywood industry in the year 2003 with the film Janasheen. Apart from that she has even worked in movies like-- No Entry, Apna Sapna Money Money, Money Hai Toh Honey Hai, Golmaal Returns, Paying Guests and Thank You.