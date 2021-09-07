Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAJAT.BEDI_WORLD Case registered against Koi...Mil Gaya actor Rajat Bedi for hitting man; victim critical

A case has been registered against Koi...Mil Gaya actor Rajat Bedi for allegedly hitting a man with his car in Mumbai's Andheri area. As reported by news agency ANI, Rajat Bedi accidentally ran over a 39-year-old resident of DN Nagar who was returning home after work at 6.30 PM on Monday. The man is said to have been in an inebriated state as he attempted to cross the road during which Bedi's car knocked him off which caused him injuries in the back of his head. The actor himself took to the victim to Cooper hospital and got him admitted. In fact, he even met the victim’s family and assured them of help.

In its tweet, ANI wrote, "Case registered against actor Rajat Bedi in DN Nagar PS for allegedly hitting a person with his car in Andheri area The actor brought the injured to Cooper hospital, where he (actor) told he had hit the victim with his car. Victim admitted to hospital: DN Nagar police."

According to reports in Mid-Day, a senior Inspector at D N Nagar police station Milind Kurde has revealed that an FIR has been registered against actor Rajat Bedi under relevant Sections of the IPC and Motor Vehicles Act. No arrest has been made yet, said Kurde.

Also read: RIP Sidharth Shukla: Here's what actor's mother said post his death

Rajat Bedi is popular for his role in Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta starrer Koi… Mil Gaya (2003). In the movie, he essayed the role of Raj Saxena, a star basketball player and Rohit's antagonist. He is also known for working Rakht (2004), Rocky (2006), The Train (2007), and over 40 other Bollywood movies.

Also read: Fan asks why Diljit Dosanjh isn't seen in Punjab anymore; G.O.A.T singer's response wins internet