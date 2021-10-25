Monday, October 25, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
Breaking
  • Sensex drops over 150 points in early trade; Nifty slips below 18,000
  • Active COVID-19 cases in India decline to 1,67,695: Union Health Ministry
  • Punjab all-party meeting on BSF jurisdiction issue today
  • Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav to address press conference in Lucknow
  • PM Modi to visit Varanasi and Siddharthnagar, launch medical colleges, development projects
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. BTS star V injures leg, will perform sitting down at 'Permission to Dance'

BTS star V injures leg, will perform sitting down at 'Permission to Dance'

The South Korean boy band BTS is known for its show-stopping choreography. While they perform on their songs at every event, due to his injured leg, V will perform sitting down at the virtual event. It is the hitmakers' first live show in 12 months.

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: October 25, 2021 10:36 IST
BTS star V injures his leg
Image Source : TWITTER/@KPOP_HERALD

BTS star V injures his leg

K-pop superband BTS' member V has injured his leg and will perform sitting on a chair for the band's virtual gig. The band's label, Big Hit Music, said in a statement: "We would like to provide the following information regarding the performance of BTS member V as part of today's BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE.

"V experienced pain in his calf muscles during rehearsal on the evening of October 23 and visited a nearby hospital for examination and treatment. It was the opinion of the medical personnel that while there was no issue affecting the bones in his legs, he should refrain from vigorous movement such as choreography or stage performance for the time being.

"As a result, V will take part in the performance while seated and without choreography. We ask for your understanding. We will continue to place the highest priority on the health and safety of our artists and strive to ensure that all the members of BTS can meet their fans in full health."

The South Korean boy band are known for their show-stopping choreography, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The virtual event will mark the 'Idol' hitmakers' first live show in 12 months.

The group - completed by Jungkook, Jimin, SUGA, Jin, RM and J-Hope - were forced to cancel their 'Map of the Soul World Tour' due to the global Covid pandemic, and 'Permission to Dance' follows October 2020's record-breaking 'BTS Map Of The Soul ON:E' performance.

Write a comment

Click Mania
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News