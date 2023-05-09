BTS’ Jimin joins forces with Vin Diesel for Fast X; Angel Pt 1 drops on THIS date

Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/JIMIN, VINDIESEL BTS’ Jimin joins forces with Vin Diesel for Fast X

BTS' Jimin, a beloved K-pop idol, first debuted as a vocalist and dancer in BTS on June 13th, 2013. His remarkable talent has earned him a legion of fans worldwide, and he continues to amaze them by achieving new heights and collaborating with big names. Recently, he made headlines by announcing his upcoming collaboration with Vin Diesel on the Fast X film soundtrack, which has generated significant buzz among fans eagerly awaiting its release.

Jimin has joined forces with Kodak Black, NLE Choppa, JVKE, and Muni Long to create a highly anticipated new track titled "Angel Pt. 1." On Tuesday, Big Hit Music took to the microblogging site to unveil the poster for Angel Pt. 1. The caption of the post read, "Angel Pt.1 by Kodak Black, NLE Choppa, Jimin of BTS, JVKE, & Muni Long 2023.05.18. #Angel_Pt1 #FastX #Jimin #지민."

The song will be featured in the film Fast X, which stars Vin Diesel. It is scheduled to be released on May 18, 2023. As a member of BTS, Jimin's involvement in this collaboration has added to the excitement surrounding the song's release.

Check out the poster:

Speaking of Fast X, aka Fast & Furious 10, the action entertainer is helmed by Louis Leterrier. The film stars Vin Diesel in the titular role as Dominic Toretto, alongside an ensemble cast including Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Jason Momoa, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, John Cena, Jason Statham, Sung Kang, Alan Ritchson, Daniela Melchior, Scott Eastwood, Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron, Brie Larson, and Rita Moreno. The screenplay of the film is by Dan Mazeau and Justin Lin, with a story by Mazeau, Lin, and Zach Dean.

Fast X is set to be released on May 19 in India. Its sequel, which is expected to be the final part in the main series, is set to be released in 2025.

