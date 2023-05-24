BTS Jhope military service: BigHit asks fans not to send gifts to Kpop idol

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JHOPE BigHit asks fans not to send gifts to BTS Jhope

BigHit Music, the agency representing BTS, has issued a statement regarding the group's rapper, J-Hope, who is currently fulfilling his mandatory military service. The entertainment company has now appealed to BTS ARMY, the group's devoted fanbase, to abstain from certain activities, including sending presents, letters, and visiting the training camp site.

In a statement released on May 23 through the fan community platform Weverse, BigHit Music requested fans to refrain from sending letters and gifts, even after J-Hope completes his military recruit training.

The statement read, "Hello, This is BigHit Music. Thank you to all the fans who always give all their love to BTS. Thanks to your kind consideration and support this past April, BTS member J-Hope has entered the military and is now performing his duties responsibly at the training camp. Thank you for showing your interest and support on the day he entered. Below is additional information for fans to keep note of throughout J-Hope's military service period."

It further stated, "Please refrain from sending letters and gifts even after he has finished his military recruit training and gets stationed at his military base. If a large number of letters and gifts from the fans arrive at the center all at once, it would be difficult to store them and they could be easily lost. We ask that you please refrain from sending anything by mail. BIGHIT MUSIC will assist in making sure J-Hope is able to personally see any kind and warm messages fans leave on Weverse using the hashtag #Dear_jhope_from_ARMY."

The statement also read, "We would also like to ask for your cooperation during J-Hope’s recruit training graduation ceremony. In order to prevent any issues that might occur from crowding, we ask fans to please refrain from visiting the site. Instead, we ask you to keep your heartwarming words of support and farewell in your hearts."

"We ask for your continued love and support for J-Hope until he finishes his military service and comes back. Our company will also strive to provide every support he needs during this time. Thank you," the agency signs off.

For the unversed, the popular BTS rapper Jung Hoseok aka Jhope (Hobi) enlisted in mandatory military service in April. Reportedly, the rapper quietly entered the training center in a vehicle without any special greetings. His car was followed by the cars of other members including Jimin, Jungkook, BTS V, Suga, and RM. All the members reportedly attended the entrance ceremony to send off Jhope. Also, at the enlistment site, BTS Jin, who is currently serving in the military, was with the members to welcome Hobi into the military.

Also read: 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' actress Vaibhavi Upadhyaya aka Jasmine dies in a car accident

Also read: Priyanka Chopra REVEALS a Bollywood director wanted to see her underwear: 'Why would anyone watch...'

Latest Entertainment News