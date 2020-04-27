Broccoli to tomatoes, Dharmendra shares video of his vegetable harvest amid COVID-19 lockdown

Just like many other celebrities who are keeping themselves busy amid the coronavirus lockdown, veteran actor Dharmendra too has found his inspiration as he was seen ploughing his farm. And now the fruit (vegetables, to be literal) of his hard work is finally here. The 84-year-old actor who is quarantining on his farm near Lonavla took to social media to share a clip of the result which was the organically produced broccolis, eggplants, tomatoes, and other vegetables that he harvested.

The Yamla Pagla Deewana actor shared the clip on Instagram and captioned it as, "Small scale with passion, takes you to big scale with blessings. Take care love you all. #lockdownlife #lockdown #lockdown2020."

Previously, he shared an 18-second long video in which he was seen seated in the tractor single-handedly furrowing the ground. He said that the clip is to boost the morale of people amid the coronavirus lockdown. He captioned the same as, "Just to boost your morale to fight against Coronavirus janoon hain jaanbaz hain hum ....aafat e karona tere qatil .....inasaaniyat ke alambdar hain hum."

Just to boost your morale to fight against Coronavirus 🙏 janoon hain jaanbaz hain hum ....aafat e karona tere qatil .....inasaaniyat ke alambdar hain hum 👍 pic.twitter.com/H4zVz81Nyc — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) April 18, 2020

Have a look at another video of the actor having fun amid lockdown. He captioned the same as, "Film shootings se zayada nasha aa raha hai, Dhrti puttra Dharam ko yahan love you all for your loving response. Take care"

Film shootings se zayada nasha 🥂 aa raha hai, Dhrti puttra 👩‍🌾 Dharam ko yahan 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏love you all for your loving 🥰 response 🥦🥦🥦🥦🍋🍋🍋. Take care👋 pic.twitter.com/KZ6X0L9YDK — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) April 22, 2020

On the professional front, Dharmendra was last seen in Bollywood film Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se along with his two sons Bobby and Sunny Deol. Watch the trailer here:

