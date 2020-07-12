Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AISHWARYARAIBACHCHAN Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya test positive for COVID-19

After Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek, actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her eight-year-old daughter Aaradhya have also tested positive for COVID-19. Jaya Bachchan, her daughter Shweta Nanda and her kids have been tested negative. Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope tweeted about the same and wrote, "Smt.Aishwarya Rai Bacchan & Daughter Aaradhya Abhishek Bacchan have also been detected positive for Covid19. Smt. Jaya Bachhan ji is tested negative for covid19. We wish the Bacchan Family to get well soon with a speedy recovery."

