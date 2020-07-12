Sunday, July 12, 2020
     
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya test positive for COVID-19

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her eight-year-old daughter Aaradhya have now tested positive for COVID-19. The news of their reports came after superstar Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek tested positive on Saturday.

New Delhi Updated on: July 12, 2020 14:59 IST
After Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek, actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her eight-year-old daughter Aaradhya have also tested positive for COVID-19. Jaya Bachchan, her daughter Shweta Nanda and her kids have been tested negative. Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope tweeted about the same and wrote, "Smt.Aishwarya Rai Bacchan & Daughter Aaradhya Abhishek Bacchan have also been detected positive for Covid19. Smt. Jaya Bachhan ji is tested negative for covid19. We wish the Bacchan Family to get well soon with a speedy recovery."

 

