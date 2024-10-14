BREAKING: Darshan, Pavithra Gowda's bail pleas rejected in Renukaswamy murder case

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Darshan, Pavithra Gowda's bail pleas rejected

Kannada film actor Darshan Thoogudeepa has been in Police custody in the Renukaswamy murder case since June 2024. The actor had filed a bail plea in the Special Court of Public Representatives. On Monday, the special court rejects his and Pavithra Gowda's bail pleas. For the unversed, Darshan is lodged in Ballari Central Prison, while his associate Pavitra Gowda is in Bengaluru’s Parappana Agrahara.

17 people have been accused in this murder case

The actor's friend Pavithra Gowda and 13 other accused were sent to 14-day judicial custody on June 20th. These 17 people are accused in this murder case. According to police sources, Renukaswamy's body was found near a drain near an apartment in Sumanahalli on June 9.

What is the case?

Renukaswamy, 33, a fan of the actor, allegedly sent Gowda lewd texts that infuriated Darshan and ultimately resulted in his murder, according to police sources. On June 9, his body was discovered in Sumanahalli here, next to a stormwater drain and an apartment. Renukaswamy was brought to a shed in R R Nagar here by one of the accused, Raghavendra, who is a member of Darshan's fan club in Chitradurga, under the guise that the actor wanted to meet him. It is said that he was killed and tortured in this shed. The post-mortem report states that many blunt injuries caused haemorrhage and shock in Renukaswamy, a resident of Chitradurga. According to the police, the investigation has demonstrated that Pavithra, the primary accused, incited the other accused, plotted with them, and participated in the murder of Renukaswamy, making her the "major cause" of the crime.

