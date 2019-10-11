Friday, October 11, 2019
     
  Boney Kapoor issues caution notice against fake casting calls for his next production

Boney Kapoor warned his social media followers against fake casting calls on internet for his new production venture to be directed by H Vinoth. 

New Delhi Published on: October 11, 2019 19:19 IST
Filmmaker Boney Kapoor has warned struggling actors and his social media followers against fake casting calls on internet for his new production venture to be directed by H Vinoth. In a notice shared on Twitter, Boney's advocate said neither the producer nor his banner have "authorised" any agency or individual for the casting of the film.

"We, on behalf of and as per our client's instructions, hereby state that neither our client nor any of his production house/banners have at any time authorized or engaged any individual, agency, company or proprietorship concern to cast for our client’s film or issue any such messages," Boney's advocate said in the notice.

"Thus we hereby call upon you to immediately refrain from responding to such fake messages. If at all any person, entity, etc respond to such fake messages then neither our client nor any of his production companies will be liable or responsible for anything that transpires between such persons responding to the fake messages and the initiator of such fake messages," the notice added.

Boney is also producing Hindi remake of Tamil hit "Comali", which will feature his son, actor Arjun Kapoor, in the lead. 

 

