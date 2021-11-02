Birthday Special! Diana Penty and her art of leaving mark on screen; Anushka Sharma & others extend wishes

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DIANA PENTY Birthday Special! Diana Penty and her art of leaving mark on screen

Be it essaying the girl-next-door, or playing the role of a powerful officer - Diana Penty has given the audience some very memorable characters over the years. As she turns a year older, we cannot help but reminiscence her journey as an artist. Even today, 9 years later, she is still remembered as Meera from Cocktail and continues to strike the same chord.

While Diana Penty essayed a beautiful character arch in Cocktail, she dove into comedy with Happy Bhaag Jayegi. The actor seamlessly transitioned from a rather serious role to playing with comic timing.

Taking another defining character and venturing into a different universe, the actress headlined Lucknow Central as a diligent NGO worker, Gayatri Kashyap. Another character that stayed with the audience was Captain Ambalika Bandopadhyay from Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran. And with her last outing, Shiddat, Diana Penty made a strong case for her acting prowess yet again.

As she is all set to venture into two diverse worlds of cinema with Salute and Adbhut, we can not wait to see the actress on screen again. While Salute will feature Diana Penty in her first Malayalam film, Adbhut will mark her first supernatural thriller.

As Diana Penty turned a year older, several members of the film fraternity extended their heartfelt birthday wishes on social media. Manish Malhotra posted a glamourous picture of Diana in a white-and-gold outfit on his Instagram Story and added the message, "Happy Birthday."

Anushka Sharma shared an uber-cool picture of Diana on her Instagram Story and wrote, "Happy birthday Diana! Wishing you love and light always."

Rakul Preet Singh also shared a glamourous picture of Diana on her Instagram Story and wrote, "Happy Birthday Diana. Wishing you a birthday filled with light and love!"

Athiya Shetty posted a gorgeous monochrome picture of Diana on her Instagram Story and wrote, "Happy birthday my fellow Scorpio."