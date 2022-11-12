Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover blessed with baby girl

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BIPASHA BASU Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover welcome their first child. The Bollywood couple on Saturday became proud parents to a baby girl after six years of their marriage. In August, the couple broke the big news regarding their pregnancy on social media. Since then, the actress has been posting awwdorable pictures and videos on Instagram, documenting her pregnancy journey.

Bipasha's Baby Shower

A few days ago, the new mommy hosted a baby shower which had her close friends and family in attendance. Bipasha Basu looked dropdead gorgeous in a pink gown, while Karan Singh Grover looked dashing clad in a blue suit as they arrived for the shower, keeping in line with the dress code of pink and blue. The duo posed for photos in front of a wall that was decked up with floral arrangements and pink and purple balloons. The wall read, "A little monkey is on the way!"

Bipasha-Karan's Pregnancy Announcement post

Bipasha and Karan, on August 16, officially announced that they are expecting their first child together. Taking to Instagram, Bipasha penned a heartfelt post announcing her pregnancy. "A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be. We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two. Too much love for only two seemed a little unfair for us to see...so soon, we who once were two will now become three. A creation manifested by our love, our baby will join us soon and add to our glee," she wrote. Alongside the note, she shared a few images from her maternity shoot with her hubby.

Bipasha and Karan first met on the set of Bhushan Patel's film 'Alone' in the year 2015, which marked their first on-screen collaboration and they tied the knot after one year of dating in April 2016.

