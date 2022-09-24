INSIDE Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover's baby shower: Parents-to-be lock lips; Shamita, Anusha attend

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover's baby shower

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover, who are expecting their first child together, organised an intimate baby shower on September 23. Bipasha was previously treated to a traditional Bengali-style baby shower 'shaadh' by her mother a few weeks back. Now, the parents-to-be hosted a theme-based baby shower ceremony which was attended by the near and dear ones of the celebrity couple. Before the celebrations began, Bipasha and Karan cut cakes and posed for some happy pictures for the paparazzi.

Inside Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover's baby shower

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover shared the happy news of expecting their first child together in August via a social media post. On August 16, the Dhoom 2 actress shared pics flaunting her baby bump and the doting husband posed beside her. On September 23, the couple hosted a second baby shower and the ceremony was no less than a star-studded affair. From Shamita Shetty to VJ Anusha, many prominent celebrities from Bollywood and the television industry graced the occasion.

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANIShamita shetty, VJ Anusha, Sophie and others attend Bipasha Basu's baby shower

Bipasha Basu looked gorgeous in a flowing pink gown while Karan Singh Grover opted for a blue suit as they arrived for the shower, keeping in line with the dress code of pink and blue. The duo cut and fed each other cakes and also posed for photos in front of a wall that was decked up with floral arrangements along with pink and purple balloons. Well, the wall read, "A little monkey is on the way!" Bipasha cradled her baby bump in the images and flashed her million-dollar smile.

While celebrating, the paparazzi sang 'Happy baby to you' to Bipasha and Karan, to this, the actress replied, "Happy and healthy baby." Take a look:

Theme-based baby shower for Bipasha Basu

An adorable invite was shared by Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover for their baby shower ceremony, held in Lower Parel, Mumbai. It read the venue details and the tagline of the invite and the theme of the occasion was something that caught the attention. The tagline of the invite read - "A Lil monkey is on the way". We do await him/her. The theme or the dress code for the event mentioned - "Ladies - Pink and Peaches, Gents - Lavender and Blues." The invite also mentioned taking necessary precautions for the guests as far as COVID-19 is concerned to ensure no harm to the baby and the mommy-to-be.

Bipasha Basu announces pregnancy

In an Instagram post shared on August 16, the Raaz actress was seen flaunting her baby bump in a white oversized shirt as she posed alongside Karan.

"A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be. We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two. Too much love for only two, seemed a little unfair for us to see. So soon, we who once were two will now become three (sic)," they said in a joint statement along with the pictures of Bipasha showing off her baby bump.

