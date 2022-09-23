PHOTOS: Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover host theme-based baby shower ceremony, parents-to-be arrive in style

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover host baby shower

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover shared the happy news of expecting their first child together in August via a social media post. The Dhoom 2 actress shared pics flaunting her baby bump and the doting husband posed beside her. On September 23, the parents-to-be hosted a theme-based baby shower ceremony which was attended by the near and dear ones of the celebrity couple. Before the celebrations began, Bipasha and Karan posed for some happy pictures for the paparazzi and even cut the cake on this joyous occasion.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover's baby shower was an intimate affair. Less than a couple of dozen close friends and family members of the couple were invited. Ahead of entering the venue in Lower Parel, Mumbai, they posed all smiles for the camerapersons and cut a couple of cakes. Bipasha's pregnancy glow was visible in the images that were shared. She opted for a baby pink dress and Karan looked dashing in a blue suit, which he paired with white sneakers. As always, the couple did not stop short of setting major fashion goals. At the baby shower, Bigg Boss 13 fame Arti Singh arrived wearing a pink floral dress. She looked pretty on the occasion and her weight loss was visible in the pictures. The venue was decorated with flowers and the message read, "A little monkey is on the way." Bipasha cradled her baby bump in the images and flashed her million-dollar smile.

Theme-based baby shower for Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover

An adorable invite was shared by Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover for their baby shower ceremony, held in Mumbai. It read the venue details and the tagline of the invite and the theme of the occasion was something that caught the attention. The tagline of the invite read - "A Lil monkey is on the way". We do await him/her. The theme or the dress code for the event mentioned - "Ladies - Pink and Peaches, Gents - Lavender and Blues"

The invite also mentioned taking necessary precautions for the guests as far as COVID-19 is concerned to ensure no harm to the baby and the mommy-to-be.

