Bihar CM Nitish Tiwari recommends CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case after father's request

After Sushant Singh Rajput's father finally voiced out his demand for the CBI probe in the last actor's suicide case, Bihar CM Nitish Tiwari has recommended the same. Chirag Paswan, whose Lok Janshakti Party is Nitish Kumar's ally in Bihar's ruling coalition spoke to Nitish Tiwari at around 8:45 in the morning for 10 minutes on phone. Chirag again demanded a CBI inquiry into the death case and wrote a letter to the Chief Minister again on this subject.

Lok Janshakti Party leader Chirag Paswan has written to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar requesting him to order CBI inquiry in Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Paswan also requests him to speak with PM & Maharashtra CM on "misconduct" with Bihar Police officer in Mumbai to probe the case. — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2020

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar told IndiaTV, "I have spoken to his father and family and they have given the consent. The CBI inquiry was suggested by everyone in the case. As soon as Sushant's father filed an FIR in the case, Bihar police started their investigation but they did not get co-operation from the Mumbai police. Bihar IPS Vinay Tiwari was also quarantined despite proving prior information of his arrival. Today only we have got the consent the family and so CBI inquiry will take place. If CBI will take things in their hands, there will be a proper investigation. The treatment by the Mumbai police was not right. Not only Bihar, but the country also has the same demand. The recommendation will go to the CBI today itself and the detailed information will be given to you by DGP."

Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey also expressed in disappointment in the treatment of Bihar Police officials in Mumbai who are there to investigate the case. Speaking to IndiaTV, he said that the family's trust might have broken looking at the condition of Bihar Police in Mumbai which is why they took this step. They must have understood that Bihar police want to help them but they are unable to do things because of a lack of co-operation. "Sushant's father has not spoken to me for now, once he will speak to me we will forward their plead to the government," said DGP.

He also shared that he will not send any officer to Mumbai now because it is of no use now.

Expressing his displeasure over what he called non-cooperation of #MumbaiPolice in the #SushantSinghRajput death case, Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey (@ips_gupteshwar) claimed that IPS officer #VinayTiwari was put under house arrest in Mumbai on the pretext of quarantine. pic.twitter.com/Gp6VkLoCZT — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) August 4, 2020

Speaking to IANS, Pandey alleged that Mumbai Police was "not cooperating" with Bihar Police in the probe into the alleged suicide case of Bollywood actor and was "speaking the language of actress Rhea Chakraborty" who has been blamed by the bereaved family for the death of Rajput.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage