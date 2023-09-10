Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt compares Abhishek Malhan and Elvish Yadav, calls the former a people pleaser

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Pooja Bhatt comments on Abhishek Malhan

Bigg Boss reality show is unignorable. The show brings together celebrities with vibrant personalities who play against each other and make friends and frenemies in the process. In the recent Bigg Boss OTT 2, Pooja Bhatt and Abhishek Malhan stood against each other on multiple occasions inside the house. Pooja Bhatt, in an interview with Siddharth Kanan, spoke about Abhishek Malhan and Elvish Yadav.

The veteran actor, in her interview, called Malhan aka Fukra Insaan a people pleaser. When asked about Abhishek Malhan, Bhatt started by calling him a sweet boy, however, needy and someone who doesn't have the capacity to stand alone. She added that Malhan still has a long way to go.

Speaking about Elvish Yadav, Pooja Bhatt called him original, sensitive, intelligent, and witty. She further said the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner has the capacity to review himself and has touched 'lost' in life. She went on to draw this difference between Abhishek Malhan and Elvish Yadav as the former has not experienced a loss.

Bhatt added that Malhan is a sweet kid, however, Yadav is more mature despite being younger than Malhan.

Soon after the video went viral, both Abhishek Malhan and Elvish Yadav's fans reacted to it. One user wrote, "Personally, keeping my favourite aside, losses do not guarantee you maturity. For some it might be depressing but for some it is motivation to change themselves. Not everyone behaves the way your intellect works." Another user wrote, "So bad to say Abhishek has not lost anything in life! That's very bad. JAB ABHI MANI MET."

"Are you serious what is she trying to say ki Abhishek should loose his loved ones. Such me pooja aunty bb khatam ho gaya and she is still cursing him," wrote the third one.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 grand finale took place on August 14 and announced Elvish Yadav as its winner. Abhishek Malhan and Manisha Rani ended up as runner-up and first runner-up respectively.

