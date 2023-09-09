Akshay Kumar announces Welcome 3 on his birthday, promo will leave you in splits | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Akshay Kumar announces Welcome 3

The third instalment of the Welcome franchise is the most talked about and created a hullabaloo on social media in the past. Akshay Kumar on Saturday dropped the first promo of Welcome 3 or Welcome To The Jungle on the occasion of his 56th birthday. Backed by Firoz A Nadiadwallah and Jyoti Deshpande, the film has an impressive star cast of not less than 10 actors.

Welcome To The Jungle will see an ensemble cast comprising Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh, Rahul Dev, Mukesh Tiwari, Sharib Hashmi, Inaamulhaq, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, and Vrihi Kodvara.

Welcome 3 promo out

The promo begins with the star cast lip-syncing the Welcome theme dressed in camouflaged soldier outfits. The promo also has Mika Singh and Daler Mehendi competing with their songs Sawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag and Bolo Ta Ra Ra. The promo ends as Disha Patani pulls the grenade string and it will surely tickle your funny bones.

Welcome To The Jungle is all set to hit the silver screen this Christmas on December 20.

Watch the promo here:

With Welcome To The Jungle, Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar, and Suniel Shetty will come together, yet again, after their stints in Hera Pheri and Phir Hera Pheri. On the other hand, the iconic duo Sunil Dutt and Arshad Warsi will also woo their Munna Bhai MBBS fans. The Akshay Kumar-led film will, however, miss Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar, who were the highlight of the 2007 film Welcome. It also starred Katrina Kaif in a key role.

