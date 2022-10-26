Bhumi Pednekar brutally trolled for Diwali look, netizens compare her to Urfi Javed & Janhvi Kapoor

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BHUMI PEDNEKAR Bhumi Pednekar

Bollywood celebrities are often being trolled for their look or dressing styles and now Bhumi Pednekar has come to the radar of trollers. Well, the actress was recently spotted during a Diwali party, and no doubt she looked sober and elegant in her white dress, but there are many who criticised her for her dress and in fact compared her with Urfi Javed and Janhvi Kapoor. Bhumi, who made her debut with Dum Laga Ke Haisha in 2015 has come a long way since then. Her sense of fashion has evolved into a much more glam avatar, especially after her much-talked-about weight loss journey.

Recently, for Sonam Kapoor's Diwali bash, Bhumi wore a deconstructed white saree by ace designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. She paired the saree with a silver blouse that had a plunging neckline. The actress completed her look with minimal accessories. While Bhumi looked ravishing and gorgeous, a section of the audience trolled her for her outfit and compared her to Urfi Javed. Soon after her photos went viral, netizens said she never looks good, or commented on her choice and said that she looks 'vulgar'. Moreover, few straightforwardly called the dress inspired by Urfi.

One fan wrote, "With all the designers who they have access to, this is what she picks." Another commented: "Name for Diwali festive vulgarity at peak." Few went on to the extent to say that her outfit is hilarious and mentioned, "Cartoon network outfit where's the dislike button." Another one said she is inspired by Urfi's dressing style and wrote: "Urfi influence." ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and Malti have a very desi Diwali twinning in traditional wear | PHOTOS

While the netizens have left no words to criticise her dressing sense, Bhumi has made her mark with her acting skills and it is up to her comfort level as to what she wants to wear.

Bhumi Pednekar's Upcoming Project

On the professional front, Bhumi Pednekar who was recently seen in Raksha Bandhan with Akshay Kumar will next be seen in Govinda Naam Mera and Bheed.

Apart from this, Bhumi recently shared a video from Jodhpur where she mentioned that the shooting for her next film Afwaah has begun. In the film, Bhumi will be seen playing the lead character alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui. ALSO READ: Bhumi Pednekar is too hot to handle in latest bikini pics; fans say 'wow so hot'

Afwaah is a thriller and is being directed by celebrated director Sudhir Mishra. Produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and filmmaker Anubhav Sinha's Benaras Mediaworks, the film is a film based on a novel story rooted in the heartland of India. The actor would also star in Ajay Bahl's The Lady Killer. The film also stars Arjun Kapoor in the lead role.

