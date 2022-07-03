Bhumi Pednekar is too hot to handle in latest bikini pics; fans say 'wow so hot'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BHUMI PEDNEKAR Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar exactly knows how to set temperatures soaring high with her bold looks. The actress did the same with the series of pictures she shared on social media on Sunday (July 03). "Birthday Month," captioned Bhumi on Instagram, adding a crab emoji indicating that July marks her birthday and she belongs to the Cancer zodiac sign. In the first picture, the actor looked quite dreamy, donning an orange-textured bikini top, knotted down the waist, as Bhumi struck an appealing pose with eyes closed and hands behind her head. She had worn a multi-coloured satin shrug on top of her swimsuit which had wave-like patterns.

Bhumi acted coy in the second picture, seemingly hiding her face with both hands, smiling broadly. She kept her hair in a bun, however, she braided a small lock of hair which looked quite unique.

In the third picture, Bhumi surely stole the hearts of her fans with a piercing look, as she posed in front of the camera, placing both her hands behind her neck. Her no-makeup makeup look, with a shiny nude lipstick shade, enhanced her looks further.

Take a look:

Netizens reactions

In no time, Bhumi's post was bombarded with reactions from her fans and friends in the industry. As soon as Bhumi shared the pictures, actor Huma Quereshi commented, "Copy cat". "My lobster," wrote Bhumi's sister Samiksha Pednekar. A fan wrote, "wow so hot."

Bhumi Pednekar's upcoming projects

Meanwhile, Bhumi, who was last seen in Badhai Do alongside Rajkummar Rao now has another exciting project for her fans. She recently shared a video from Jodhpur where she mentioned that the shooting for her next film Afwaah has begun. In the film, Bhumi will be seen playing the lead character alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Afwaah is a thriller and is being directed by celebrated director Sudhir Mishra. Produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and filmmaker Anubhav Sinha's Benaras Mediaworks, the film is a film based on a novel story rooted in the heartland of India. The actor would also star in Ajay Bahl's The Lady Killer. The film also stars Arjun Kapoor in the lead role. Bhumi also has Govinda Mera Naam, Raksha Bandhan, Bheed and Bhakshak on her list as well.

-with ANI inputs