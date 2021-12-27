Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENA KAPOOR KHAN BFFs Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora are back after Covid19 recovery

After recovering from COVID-19, BFFs Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora met for a get together. They have recovered from the virus and have ended their quarantine period. Kareena, along with hubby Saif Ali Khan, and elder son Taimur reached Karisma’s Kapoor’s residence for a get-together. Taking to her Instagram story, Kareena shared a picture with Amrita and wrote, "We are back." The two looked all glammed-up for the get-together. Kareena was seen wearing a black coloured off-shoulder top with white pants. Amrita too looked party-ready in a pink feather dress.

The duo had tested positive for the deadly virus on December 13 after they attended a party at filmmaker Karan Johar's house. Bebo shared the news in a brief statement on her Instagram Stories. "I have tested negative for Covid-19. Thank you to my darling sister for being our anchor through this nightmare. My BFF Amrita we did this. my darling friends and family, my Poonie, Naina, and everyone for praying. My fans for your DMs," the 41-year-old wrote.

Kareena and Amrita immediately quarantined themselves after their COVID-19 report came positive. Seema Khan, Maheep Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor were also tested positive for COVID-19. However, Karan did not contract the virus.

After announcing that they have recovered from the virus, Kareena and Amrita celebrated Christmas with their families on Saturday. Christmas 2021: Inside pics & video of Kapoor family's annual brunch, Kareena Kapoor-Saif, Tara Sutaria attend

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kareena will be seen sharing screen space with Aamir Khan in 'Laal Singh Chaddha', which will hit the big screen on April 14, 2022. The film is a loose adaptation of Tom Hanks' 'Forrest Gump'. The film has been directed by Advait Chandan with music by Pritam and lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya.