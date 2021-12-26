Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AADARJAIN Christmas 2021: Inside pics & video of Kapoor family's annual brunch, Kareena Kapoor-Saif, Tara Sutaria attend

Kapoor's perfect Christmas lunch! Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Aadar Jain and others attended the Kapoor family's annual Christmas brunch held at late actor Shashi Kapoor's residence on Saturday. Hosted by late actor Shashi Kapoor and his wife Jennifer Kendal's elder son Kunal Kapoor, pictures from the gathering showed that the family members had a good time together. Kareena looked healthy and hearty as she stepped out to join the family for their get-together. This was the actress' first public appearance after she recovered from COVID 19. Actor Aadar Jain shared the perfect picture on his Instagram handle.

In the snap, Kareena, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur, Karisma Kapoor and other Kapoor family members could be seen posing all smiles for the camera, as they gathered around the dining table. The lunch was also attended by Tara Sutaria who is dating Aadar Jain--son of Manoj Jain and Reema Kapoor who is the daughter of late legendary actor Raj Kapoor.

While, the older family members, including Shammi Kapoor's wife Neila Devi and Rima Jain, also attended the brunch, Karisma and Kareena's father Randhir, late Rishi Kapoor's wife- actor Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor and his ladylove Alia Bhatt were the absentees. Ranbir and Neetu were seen at a Christmas Eve party at Alia's home on Friday night. Aadar Jain also shared a sneak peek into the party where Shashi Kapoor's grandson Zahan Kapoor could be seen serving the guests and Kunal adding the final touch to the Christmas cake.

Reportedly, Amitabh Bachchan's grandchildren Navya Naveli Nanda and her brother Agastya Nanda were also a part of the family brunch.