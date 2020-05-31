Beyonce Knowles seeks justice for George Floyd, shares heartfelt video

Sunday, May 31, 2020
     
 Live tv
"We need justice for George Floyd. We all witnessed his murder in broad daylight. We're broken and we're disgusted. We cannot normalise this pain," Beyonce said in the beginning of the video. She then asserted that it is important to stand up for each other in times of injustice.

IANS IANS
New Delhi Updated on: May 31, 2020 17:56 IST
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BEYONCE

Pop star Beyonce Knowles took to social media to demand justice for George Floyd, saying "we cannot normalise this paina". The singer took to Instagram to speak out against racism in the US and urge her fans to take action. She also shared a link which takes one to a page on her website where four petitions are listed for fans to sign, reports variety.com.

"We need justice for George Floyd. We all witnessed his murder in broad daylight. We're broken and we're disgusted. We cannot normalise this pain," Beyonce said in the beginning of the video.

She then asserted that it is important to stand up for each other in times of injustice.

If you want to demand more charges brought on all those involved in the death of George Floyd, click the link in my bio to sign the petition.

She said: "I'm not only speaking to people of colour. If you're white, black, brown or anything in between, I'm sure you feel hopeless by the racism going on in America right now. No more senseless killings of human beings. No more seeing people of colour as less than human. We can no longer look away. George is all of our family in humanity. He's our family because he's a fellow American."

Floyd, aged 46, died on Monday after Derek Chauvin, a white police officer, held him down with a knee on his neck though he repeatedly pleaded, "I can't breathe", and "please, I can't breathe".

Chauvin was arrested and charged with three-degree murder and manslaughter on Friday.Though Beyonce recognised that a police officer has been arrested in connection to Floyd's death on May 25, she emphasised that more needs to be done.

"There have been too many times that we've seen these violent killings, and no consequences. Yes, someone's been charged, but justice is far from being achieved. Please sign the petition and continue to pray for peace, compassion and healing for our country," she said.

