BellBottom song Tum Aaogey out: Akshay Kumar pays tribute to unsung heroes with new track

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ AKSHAYKUMARNEWS Akshay Kumar in Bell Bottom song

A few days ago, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar had taken to social media to share a heart touching video of our 'Bharat Ke Veer'. The melody which touched many hearts is special and a beautiful rendition of the track 'Tum Aaogey' from his upcoming film BellBottom. The song is dedicated to the unsung heroes and all those people who have sacrificed their lives for the country. In a true sense, it signifies 'hope, love and sacrifice' that every hero's family lives through. The song definitely instils a sense of pride and patriotism in every heart.

Sharing the song on his verified Instagram account the actor wrote, "When a ray of hope turns into reality... #TumAaogey is an ode to that hope. Song out now."

Creating magic yet again with their music - Armaan Malik and Amaal Mallik have sung the song while the older brother has also composed the song. Penned by Rashmi Virag, the song is out on Saregama Music YouTube channel.

"Bell Bottom" is an espionage thriller set in the 1980s. The film was largely shot in Glasgow, Scotland, amid lockdown. Ranjit M. Tewari's directorial also stars Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta Bhupathi and Huma Qureshi. The film, written by Aseem Arrora and Parveez Shaikh revolves around one of India's forgotten heroes.

The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani.

"Bellbottom" will release theatrically in 2D and 3D formats on August 19.

It was originally scheduled to release in April this year, but was postponed to July 27 due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in India. It will be the first major Hindi film to have a theatrical release amid the pandemic.

