EXCLUSIVE | Urfi Javed blames Zeeshan Khan for her eviction from Bigg Boss OTT: 'Wish I had slapped him'

Actress Urfi Javed was the first contestant to be evicted from 'Bigg Boss OTT'. Urfi, says the response and love she got post her eviction has been overwhelming, however, she is quite upset with her co-contestant Zeeshan Khan. So much so that her biggest regret in the week long journey is leaving the Bigg Boss house without slapping the actor.

In an exclusive chat with India TV, Urfi minced no words as she spilled beans about Bigg Boss 15, her co-contestants and her journey as an actress. Here are excerpts from the interview post her eviction:

Has the feeling of being the first evicted contestant from Bigg Boss 15 sunk in yet?

I don't feel good at all. I have cried a lot. I definitely think I deserved to be there. I have contributed to the show much more than many people who are still there in the house.

Now that you have come out of the BB house, what do you think went wrong?

My decisions. Zeeshaan is one of the main reasons for my eviction. He stabbed me in the back and it is because of him that I am out of the show. Also, I was pitied against Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat. Had there been someone else, there were chances that I would have been saved.

You started by keeping a low profile, it was only later that we saw you interacting with everyone. Was that a conscious decision?

Everyone takes time to open up. There were 13 people and everyone speaks at the same time. You cannot understand what's happening and why is everybody shouting and fighting. It takes time for me to open up. I cannot fake it and force myself into conversations just for the sake of it. This is me in real.

Who according to you should have been evicted?

Karan (Nath) is not doing anything. He should be out. Also, there are many underserving contestants inside the house who are doing nothing and are still there.

How is the energy inside the house? Who do you think is real and who is faking it?

I really like Pratik (Sehajpal). I think he's absolutely real in there. He's one of those - jo karte hain and bol ke karte hain. Divya (Agarwal), on the other hand, is absolutely fake. She says something does something else and thinks different.

What will be your strategy if given a chance to go back?

If I go back mai sabki waatt laga dungi. Khun Ke aasun royenge ki kisko bula liya hai. Pagal ho jayenge saare.

Hailing from Lucknow, Urfi had a very humble beginning. Without any support, she stepped into showbiz and worked hard to make a name for herself. She is known for being a part of shows such as 'Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania', 'Meri Durga', 'Bepannaah' and 'Puncch Beat Season 2'.

When asked about her journey as an actress, she told us, "There have been many downs in my journey. I started from base zero without any financial support. Ek rupaye nhi the mere paas. I was a directionless girl who just ran from her house. I never thought I'll reach here. I have less money now but abundant love, which is enough. Yes, I had no support but in my mind I knew, I don't have to stop, bas chalte jaana hai."

Any message for fans who supported you?

Bigg Boss has been unreal for me. I just have to say a big thank you for all the support. I am going crazy seeing all the love that fans have been showering upon me. The support has been incredible. It's overwhelming to say the least. In just a week I have received so much of love, I cannot be more thankful.

'Bigg Boss OTT' is hosted by Karan Johar. It streams on Voot Select.