Beau Karan Boolani pens romantic post for Rhea Kapoor on 34th birthday; Sonam, Anil Kapoor post throwback pics

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARANBOOLANI Beau Karan Boolani pens romantic post for Rhea Kapoor

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor penned down a heartfelt note for her sister Rhea Kapoor on the occasion of her 34th birthday. The diva took to her Instagram on Friday and shared some glam and goofy pictures Rhea, wishing her on the occasion. Lamenting over the fact that she was away from her sister on her birthday, Sonam wrote, "Happy happy birthday to my soulmate /bestfriend/ sister @rheakapoor, first birthday I've missed because of this ridiculous time. I love you so much and miss you more."

She added, "No one comes close to your smarts, empathy and capacity for giving and love. To always being partners and sisters "Even our phrasin' Sounds like it's coming from one Nobody's sweating When we're dueting Cause we're having such fun." The pictures that Sonam shared showed the two sisters enjoying each other's company. The first one featured the two fashion-forward sisters posing stylishly with intense expressions on their faces as they gaze into the camera. In the second picture, they can be seen posing for a photoshoot, with wide smiles on their faces as they stand with their hands wrapped around each other.

While the third picture is a selfie of the two sisters draped in traditional attires, the fourth one shows a glamorously dressed-up Rhea sitting on a bed. The last picture of the duo is a frame of both the sisters dancing together while a DJ plays music beside them.

Father Anil Kapoor also shared childhood pictures of Rhea to wish her on her birthday. He wrote, "Happy Birthday, @rheakapoor ... I truly believe that this year is going to be the best year for you, both personally and professionally. I'm so excited to see the roll out of all your passion projects which you've been working so hard on, and I couldn't be more proud of you... You're my favourite chef, kickass creative producer, uber-talented stylist and the best daughter... You fill our home with love, joy and light ... love you!!"

Rumoured boyfriend Karan Boolani wrote, "I hope that someday I can bring into your life as much happiness and joy as you have brought me. Wish you a birthday filled with laughter and love and that your next year is even better than your last. Happy Birthday"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in a cameo in the Netflix film, 'AK vs AK', directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. In the film she played herself, starring alongside her father Anil Kapoor and director Anurag Kashyap in lead roles. Other than that she recently wrapped up the shooting for her upcoming crime-thriller 'Blind'.