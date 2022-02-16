DYK Bappi Lahiri made over 180 songs for 33 films in 1 year? Know more interesting facts about 'Disco King'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BAPPILAHIRI_OFFICIAL_ Bappi Lahiri was being treated for lung infection

Highlights Bappi Lahiri's popularity peaked during the '80s and '90s

He was fondly called the 'Disco King' and 'Gold-man'

Bappi Lahiri is also the holder of a Guinness World Records

Veteran singer-music director Bappi Lahiri passed away on Tuesday night in Mumbai. As per the hospital authorities, he was discharged after treatment on Monday but his health deteriorated. Born in West Bengal, Lahiri first composed music for a Bengali film Daadu and launched his Bollywood career with a film Nanha Shikari.

He shot to global fame with his chartbusting music for Disco Dancer and the song Jimmy, Jimmy, Aaja, Aaja..., and later the superhit music for Zakhmee, Lahu Ke Do Rang.

Read: Bappi Lahiri Passes Away: Singer last appeared on Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 15, watch video

As we mourn the loss of the 'Disco King' Lahiri, here are some lesser-known facts about him.

-- Lahiri started playing tabla at the age of 3.

-- Bappi Da's name is in the Guinness Book of World records for recording over 180 songs for 33 films released during a single year (1986).

-- Bappi Da never sang for other composers till 2006 when he lent his vocals to Vishal-Shekhar composition Bombai Nagariya in 2006 film Taxi Number 9211.

Read: Bappi Lahiri's obsession with gold jewellery was connected to Hollywood icon Elvis Presley, deets inside

-- Bappi Lahiri was related to legendary singer Kishore Kumar from his mother's side who in return enabled him to find his way in the Hindi film industry.

-- Bappi Lahiri's hit song Jimmy Jimmy Aaja Aaja featured in the Hollywood movie You Don't Mess With The Zohan starring Adam Sandler.

-- Lahiri's track Come Closer featured in Oscar-nominated film Lion, starring Dev Patel and Nicole Kidman.

-- Lahiri has collaborated on songs with international music icons Lady Gaga and Akon among others.

-- Bappi Lahiri's real name was Alokesh Lahiri.

-- Bappi Lahiri has made guest appearances in several films like Badhti Ka Naam Dadhi, Om Shanti Om, Main Aurr Mrs. Khanna, Nayan Mony. It’s Rocking Dard-E-Disco, which is the only film wherein he played a full-fledged role as the main lead actor.

-- He was the only music director who was invited by Micheal Jackson to attend his first-ever live show in Mumbai, which was held in 1996