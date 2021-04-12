BAFTA 2021: Priyanka Chopra Jonas says it's great time to be a cartoon; No social distancing, no quarantine

Image Source : TWITTER/ BAFTA Priyanka Chopra Jonas says it's great time to be a cartoon; No social distancing, no quarantine

Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas was the first presenter at the 74th British Academy of Films and Television Arts (BAFTA) awards, for the category of Best Animated film. The prestigious award function was held at the Royal Albert Hall on Sunday night. The actress, who looked drop-dead-gorgeous as she walked the red carpet at the BAFTA said 'animated film characters have had a great year -- no social distancing, no quarantine.'

"Animated film characters have had a great year -- no social distancing, no quarantine. It's a great time to be a cartoon," Priyanka said, before revealing the winning film's name at London's prestigious Royal Albert Hall. Pete Docter's "Soul" was the winner in the category, beating competition from niminees such as "Onward" and "Wolfwalkers".

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra walked the red carpet along with her American pop singer husband Nick Jonas. The couple stirred love in the air at the Bafta's red carpet.

Bafta's official Twitter handle shared a love soaked picture of the couple from the red carpet. The caption read, "Red heart is in the air at the #EEBAFTAs as @priyankachopra and @NickJona arrive! Priyanka will be presenting an award later tonight."

Priyanka wore a fiery red embroidered jacket with an open neckline and paired it with ivory harem pants while Nick chose a classy classic number as he opted for a black suit paired with a crisp white shirt.

Other presenters this year included Phoebe Dynevor, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Cynthia Erivo, Hugh Grant, Richard E. Grant, Tom Hiddleston, Felicity Jones, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, James McAvoy, David Oyelowo, and Pedro Pascal.

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra is currently shooting for the spy series 'Citadel'. It also stars Richard Madden. The project is backed by Amazon and helmed by the Russo Brothers of 'Avengers' fame. The actor has finished shooting 'Text for You' with Sam Heughan, Celine Dion, Russell Tovey, and Omid Djalili.

The actress will also be seen in an Indian wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling, which she will co-produce and feature in. She also has 'Matrix 4' and a film based on the life of Maa Anand Sheela in the pipeline.