BAFTA 2021: Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan Khan, Chadwick Boseman among late icons paid tribute

Image Source : FILE IMAGE Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan Khan, Chadwick Boseman among late icons paid tribute

Actors Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan were among late screen icons who were given tributes along with Sean Connery, Kirk Douglas and Chadwick Boseman, at the 74th British Academy for Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) awards held in the Royal Albert Hall on Sunday night. The tribute was a homage paid to over 40 artists of the world of screen lost during the past year, including actors, writers, directors, and technicians.

The tribute video started with a tribute to Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. Irrfan's name was accompanied by a dialogue from his 2012 Hollywood film "Life Of Pi". For those unversed, Irrfan died on April 29 last year in Mumbai at the age of 53 last year after a long battle with cancer. His last film was 'Angrezi Medium', which released on March 13 last year.

Other late artistes, who were remembered in the video included Ian Holm and Barbara Windsor, and the video ended with a tribute to "Black Panther" star Chadwick Boseman, who died in August at the age of 43 following a four-year-long private battle with colon cancer.

Talking about Rishi Kapoor, the actor breathed his last in Mumbai on April 30, 2020, after a two-year battle with leukemia. He was last seen in the 2019 film 'The Body' alongside Emraan Hashmi and Sobhita Dhulipala.

The BAFTA, hosted by Edith Bowman and Dermot O'Leary, offered their condolences to the Royal household on the loss of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, who passed away on April 9.

(With IANS Inputs)