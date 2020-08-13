Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OFFICIAL HANDLES Ayushmann, Shraddha, Bollywood hails SC decision on equal property rights to daughters

Several Bollywood celebrities have hailed the Supreme Court verdict giving equal inheritance right of ancestral property to daughters. "A big step, a necessary step and I welcome this verdict wholeheartedly," wrote Ayushmann Khurrana on Instagram Stories. "The Supreme Court has held that daughters, like sons, have an equal birth right to inherit ancestral property, and the amendment to the Hindu Succession Act, 1956 will have retrospective effect. (It is) A big step, a necessary step and I welcome this verdict wholeheartedly," said Ayushmann.

"In a landmark decision, Supreme Court ensures the unconditional right of a daughter to her parents property. It gives daughters inheritance right to the parental property by birth. A great day in the march for gender equality," Farhan Akhtar tweeted.

Actress Shraddha Kapoor posted a screenshot of the news on Instagram Stories and wrote: "About time! Equality."

"The decision by the Apex Court of India is historic. It gives daughters inheritance right to the parental property by birth. So either son or daughter, both are deemed equal," Shabana Azmi tweeted.

The apex court on Tuesday ruled that daughters have equal rights in the Hindu Undivided Family (HUF) ancestral property. The court held that a daughter gets coparcenary rights in the property even if her father passed away prior to the amendment made to the Hindu Succession Act in 2005.

A bench, headed by Justice Arun Mishra and comprising Justices S. Abdul Nazeer and M. R. Shah, said: "The provisions contained in the substituted Section 6 of the Hindu Succession Act, 1956 confer status of coparcener on the daughter born before or after amendment in the same manner as son with same rights and liabilities."

Justice Mishra said: "A daughter is for a lifetime. Once a daughter, always a daughter."

