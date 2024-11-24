Athiya Shetty's 'never backs down' post for KL Rahul goes viral on social media | See Photo

Follow us on Image Source : X Athiya Shetty's post for KL Rahul goes viral

Bollywood and cricket have had an old relationship. Apart from Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, the pair of KL Rahul and actress Athiya Shetty also strengthens the relationship between sports and the entertainment world. Rahul played as the opening batsman of Team India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and in the second innings of the first match of this 5-Test series. The 32-year-old scored 77 runs and gave India a solid start. Now his wife Athiya Shetty has shared a special post on social media, in which she praised KL Rahul.

Athiya praised Rahul

KL Rahul played a brilliant innings in the second innings and scored 77 runs on the Perth ground. However, he missed out on converting his innings into a century. But the way he supported Yashasvi Jaiswal and played a record-breaking 201-run opening partnership for the first wicket deserves praise. Now wife Athiya Shetty has shared the latest story on her official Instagram handle regarding KL Rahul's innings. Athiya has included a photo of her husband KL Rahul in this Insta story and wrote in the caption, 'Who never gives up and who never backs down.'

Image Source : INSTAGRAMHere's Athiya Shetty's post for KL Rahul

Let us tell you that this is not the first time that KL Rahul has rocked the cricket field and such reactions have come out like his lady love. Athiya Shetty has done such a feat many times before. Not only this, but this couple often keeps sharing love-filled pictures on social media, which fans also like very much and those posts go viral.

Athiya Shetty will soon become a mother

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul got married early last year. In some time, this couple is going to become two from three, because soon Athiya will give birth to her first child. Recently, Athiya Shetty has announced her pregnancy on social media. Let us tell you that Athiya is the daughter of veteran Hindi cinema actor Sunil Shetty and she made her debut in the film industry with Sooraj Pancholi's film Hero.

Also Read: IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli sends flying kiss to Anushka Sharma after 81st century, credits her for standing by