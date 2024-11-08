Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul to welcome their firstborn in 2025 | See Post

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Athiya Shetty has announced her first pregnancy on Instagram

Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty and the Indian cricket team's star batter KL will welcome their firstborn in 2025. The couple announced their pregnancy on Friday. The star couple shared a joint post on Instagram, which reads, 'Our beautiful blessing is coming soon. 2025, Athiya and Rahul.' As soon as the couple announced their pregnancy, wishes started to pour in. Athiya's brother and actor Ahaan Shetty to soon-to-be bride Sobhita Dhulipala wished the couple on the arrival on the arrival of their firstborn. The couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary this January.

Athiya Shetty turned 32

This Tuesday Athiya celebrated her 32nd birthday. KL Rahul shared unseen photos of her ladylove and wrote, 'My craziee birthday baby.' 'Love you,' Athiya wrote in the comment section.

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty's love story

According to media reports, KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty met for the first time through a common friend. From the beginning, both of them enjoyed each other's company, and gradually their friendship deepened. After dating for almost four years, the couple tied the knot in Sunil Shetty's Kandala residence on January 23, last year. Even before their wedding, the couple was spotted at parties and airports but did not confirm their relationship in the media. On several occasions, Athiya even said that she's neither denying nor accepting anything. However, their social media PDA was enough to stamp their relationship. But things were officially announced with their wedding photos.

On the work front

Rahul was last seen in action for India A in the second unofficial Test against Australia A in Melbourne, however, he didn't really make a mark with scores of 4 and 10. Rahul and Abhimanyu Easwaran will jostle for the opening spot alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal with Indian captain Rohit Sharma likely to miss the opening Test in Perth, starting November 22. On the other hand, Athiya was last seen opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the 2019 film 'Motichoor Chaknachoor'. She made her debut in Salman Khan production's 'Hero' in 2015.

