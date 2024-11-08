How much did Akshay Kumar charge for 'Khel Khel Mein'? Know fee, movie's total collection here

Follow us on Image Source : X Know 'Khel Khel Mein' total collection and budget here

The film 'Khel Khel Mein' is going to be released in theatres on August 15, 2024. The multi-starrer film may have not been able to do wonders at the box office but was appreciated after its OTT release. However, did you know that Akshay charged 60 percent of the production cost of 'Khel Khel Mein'? Read further to know the feels of its starcast along with its budget and box office collection.

Khel Khel Mein Budget

It is significant to note that most parts of 'Khel Khel Mein' are shot in a hotel suite. Hence, the production cost of the film was expected to be less. But still 'Khel Khel Mein' was made on a budget of Rs 100 crores as the multi-starrer is charged hugely by its stars. The film features Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, and Fardeen Khan among others were seen in this film. In such a situation, let us know how much fees the stars received.

According to media reports, Akshay Kumar has taken Rs 60 crore for this film. Vaani Kapoor has charged Rs 1.5 crore for working in the film 'Khel Khel Mein'. According to reports, Amy Virk will also be seen in the film 'Khel Khel Mein' and he is charging Rs 1.5 crore for being a part of this film. Taapsee Pannu has been paid Rs 1 crore for this film. Actor Fardeen Khan, who will be seen on the big screen after 14 years, has been paid Rs 70 lakh for this film. Pragya Jaiswal has charged Rs 55 lakh for working in the film 'Khel Khel Mein'. Aditya Seal has charged Rs 40 lakh for this film.

Khel Khel Mein collection

The Worldwide collection of 'Khel Khel Mein' is Rs 57 crore, with Rs 47 crore being the India net collection and Rs 10 crore overseas. The film was able to earn only half of its filmmaking cost, making it a flop at the box office.

OTT release

'Khel Khel Mein' is the Indian adaptation of the remake of the Italian film 'Perfect Strangers'. This film has been remade in 27 languages with Hindi being the latest. 'Khel Khel Mein' is now available on the OTT platform 'Netflix'.

