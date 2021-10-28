Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARJUN RAMPAL Arjun Rampal's 'Throwback Thursday' post featuring his kids is sure to melt your hearts; see pics

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal took a stroll down memory lane and shared a series of throwback pictures with his daughters and son today (October 28). Rampal took to his Instagram and penned a heartfelt note alongside the pictures, "Throwback Thursday. Time flies, they grow fast. Everyday is important. Don’t take things for granted. Make everyday count. Om Sai Ram."

In one of the pictures, the actor can be seen posing with daughters Mahikaa and Myra. While, in the others he is having fun time with his youngest child, son Arik.

In no time, his post was bombarded with comments from his fans and friends from the industry. Actors Rahul Dev and Divya Dutta also dropped heart emoticons in the comments section.

Arjun often shares pictures with his children on social media platforms. A few days back, he shared a cute video of son Arik. Sharing the video he wrote, "Starting him young. 100m 200m 400m. Sab karega."

For the unversed, Arjun was earlier married to Mehr Jesia, with whom he has two daughters Mahikaa and Myra. They got separated in 2018. A few months later, Arjun made his relationship with model Gabriella Demetriades official, and they had a son Arik in 2019.

On the work front, Arjun will feature as the antagonist Rudraveer in the upcoming film "Dhaakad" also starring Kangana Ranaut in the lead role. The actor coloured his hair in the platinum blonde shade to look the part. Flaunting his new look, he shared a few pictures on Instagram which instantly became a hit.

