Arjun Rampal turns up the heat with his bare body pic from modelling days. Seen yet?

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal set the temperature soaring on social media with his latest Instagram post. The actor took a stroll down memory lane and shared a jaw-dropping throwback picture from his modelling days. The photo is a monochrome shirtless picture of himself in which he is seen posing for the camera with a grim look. His perfectly toned abs and chiselled physique cannot be missed.

"Throwback or rather throw throw back some decades ago. #modellingdays," he captioned the post. Soon after, the actor's fans rushed to the comment section showering him with praises. While many of them dropped fire emojis on his post, some also had smouldering compliments for him. "Uff u were too good .. still u are," wrote a user, while another said, "The hero we all wanted to become one day!!" Check out Arjun Rampal's shirtless photo here:

On the work front, Arjun features as the antagonist Rudraveer in the upcoming film "Dhaakad" also starring Kangana Ranaut in the lead. The actor recently coloured his hair in the platinum blonde shade to look the part. Flaunting his new look, he shared a few pictures on Instagram which instantly became a hit.

Meanwhile, the actor has already wrapped up the shoot of the film. He shared an Instagram post last month to announce the same. that he feels a sudden emptiness after wrapping up the shoot of the upcoming film "Dhaakad".

"It's a wrap for me on #Dhaakad the feeling of sudden emptiness sinks in, as it does when you finish something that has been so close to you. The team, the crew, the memories I take are special. Sorry had to crop pic with @kanganaranaut from set as her look and mine can't really be revealed yet, it was wonderful working with you. Agni is gonna set the screen on @razylivingtheblues thank you again," Arjun wrote along with some BTS (behind-the-scenes) pics from the shoot.

Apart from the spy thriller "Dhaakad", Arjun will also feature in the historical drama "The Battle Of Bhima Koregaon" directed by Ramesh Thete.