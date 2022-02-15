Arjun Kapoor trolls Malaika Arora for Valentine's Day post and now she's 'guilty' about it

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARJUN KAPOOR Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora

Valentine's Day was a romantic affair for Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora. The Bollywood celebrities took to their respected social media accounts to share lovable posts for each other. However, it didn't stop Arjun from pulling his girlfriend Malaika's leg. Soon after the diva posted a cuddly photo of them sharing a warm hug, Arjun rushed to the comment section.

Reacting to the post, he wrote, "Love how I send you a picture and you beat me to it and post it." Malaika was quick to respond. “Guilty," she wrote back. Take a look:

For the unversed, on Valentine's Day this year, Arjun and Malaika penned heartfelt wishes for each other. Taking to his Instagram handle, Malaika had posted a picture on her Instagram handle in which Arjun can be seen planting a kiss on her head. She wrote, "Mine."

Arjun too shared a beautiful picture with his lady-love. In the caption, he wrote, "Ain't no sunshine when she's gone. It's not warm when she's away. Ain't no sunshine when she's gone. And she's always gone too long. Anytime she's goes away..."

Last month, several rumours flooded the internet claiming that the Bollywood couple has called it quits. However, in no time Arjun came to shatter them by sharing a stunning picture with Malaika on his verified Instagram account. Taking to te photo-sharing app, the actor posted a monochrome picture with Malaika and captioned it as, "Ain't no place for shady rumours. Stay safe. Stay blessed. Wish well for people. Love y'all."

Arjun and Malaika have been in a relationship for a long time now. They made their relationship Instagram official on Arjun's 34th birthday in 2019 and since then, the couple often treat their fans with adorable pictures.