Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora's romantic Valentine's Day wishes send the internet into a meltdown

Bollywood's hottest couple Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora never fail to express their love for each other on social media. On the special occasion of Valentine's Day, the duo gave a sneak peek into their date and sent the internet into a meltdown with their mushy photos. Arjun Kapoor took to Instagram to share a gorgeous photo with his lady love along with a red heart. Malaika quickly commented on the love-filled post with two red hearts. In the picture, Arjun can be seen hugging Malaika from the back as they share a laugh.

On the other hand, Malaika took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture in which she can be seen planting a kiss on Arjun's cheek. She wrote, "My forever Valentine." The duo also gave a glimpse of their date where the 'table is set for two."

Malaika Arora had shared the same photo on the occasion of New Year as they rang in with Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal. Malaika wrote in the caption, "Hello 2023 ... Love n light ... 01.01.23."

Meanwhile, Arjun and Malaika Arora have been dating for many years now. The two made their relationship Instagram official in 2019 when Malaika dedicated a romantic birthday post to Arjun. Malaika separated from her ex-husband in May 2017.

