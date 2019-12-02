Arjun Kapoor on wedding plans with Malaika Arora: Not looking to get married anytime soon

Arjun Kapoor said that marriage is not happening anytime soon

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora kept their relationship under the hood for a long time before making t official tot the world. Now, that they are openly seen together making appearances and attending parties there has been growing speculation about their wedding. Now, Arjun Kapoor has finally responded to constant speculation about his marriage. In an interview with Mirror, the Panipat star said, "If and when I do get married, I will inform the media. There is nothing to hide from my side, but I’m not looking to get married anytime soon."

Arjun and Malaika have recently been making headlines because of their love and life and their pictures are all over the internet. While this could be irritating at times, Arjun said it’s not problematic until its respectful.

"I took time to adjust, but I’m not the first actor whose personal life is no more personal, nor will I be the last. It’s a price you pay for stardom. If anybody doesn’t like it, he is in the wrong profession. I can’t stop anybody from writing about my personal life because there is an audience who wants to know more. I’m okay with that as long as one speaks about it respectfully." he added.

Arjun Kapoor is currently prepping up for the release of his upcoming film Panipat. Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, Panipat stars Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Sanjay Dutt. The fill will hit the theatres this weekend on December 6 and the team of the film has been promoting the film aggressively.

