Arjun Kapoor calls Ranveer Singh 'cleavage king', wifey Deepika Padukone comments

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh never ceases to impress. Be it sharing pictures in eccentric outfits or setting fashion goals with his classic formals or acing the candid clicks, the actor knows how to make heads turn. On Wednesday, the actor took to his Instagram and shared a photograph of himself donning a black shirt paired with a royal blue blazer and trousers. With utmost perfection and elegance, the actor posed for the camera. His post was showered with lots of love and appreciation from his fans, friends and well-wishers. But a special yet hilarious comment was dropped by his 'Gunday' co-star Arjun Kapoor.

Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh share a strong bond. They are often seen pulling each other’s legs on social media. Now, again reacting to Ranveer's pic, Arjun gave him a quirky new nickname. He called him 'cleavage king.' On the other hand, actress and Ranveer's wife Deepika Padukone wondered what emoji the actor has used in his caption to describe the picture. "What is this emoji?" asked Deepika.

Take a look:

Ranveer has a busy lineup to look ahead. Recently, on his birthday, the actor treated his fans with an announcement of his new project 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.' The film has a star-studded cast compromising of Alia Bhatt, along with veterans Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi, besides Ranveer. The film will mark Karan Johar's return to director's chair after five years. The film went on floors on August 20.

Apart from this, the actor will be seen in movies like '83', 'Sooryavanshi', 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar', 'Cirkus', and the Hindi remake of blockbuster hit 'Anniyan'. Also, he is all set to make his TV debut by hosting Colors' quiz show 'The Big Picture'.

Talking about Arjun Kapoor, the actor recently started shooting of his upcoming film 'Ek Villian Returns', which also features actors John Abraham, Tara Sutaria and Disha Patani. Apart from this, Arjun will be seen sharing screen space with actors Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Yami Gautam in horror-comedy 'Bhoot Police'. While Saif plays a character called Vibhooti, Arjun's character is named Chiraunji, Yami is Maya while Jacqueline plays Kanika. The film has been directed by Pavan Kirpalani.

