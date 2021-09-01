Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HARSH VARRDHAN When producers asked Anil Kapoor's son Harsh Varrdhan to 'sound dumb' in interviews

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, Anil Kapoor's son made his debut with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s 2016 film Mirzya. Unfortunately, the movie sank without a trace. Recently, in an interview, Harsh Varrdhan opened up about being a part of off-beat cinemas and how people expect Anil Kapoor’s son to be a certain way. He also revealed that he was asked to 'sound dumb' in his interviews by the producers. According to them, he comes across as too intelligent and that he is going to alienate the audience. Harsh Varrdhan said that before that he was transparent and 'very honest'.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Harsh Varrdhan said, "After Mirzya, I feel I always had my guard up a little bit. I was very open to talk and transparent and be very honest and sit down and have a normal chat. But after Mirzya, I realised that I have to be a little conscious to what I say. When I sit down for an interview, I like to be honest but it’s up to the person on the other end of the interview to be able to say that ‘this guy is being honest and coming from a good place, he is confiding in me, so I also need to take care of him’."

The actor added, "Also, it was also the fact that I was doing the off-beat cinema. People have so much love for Anil Kapoor, that have expectations that you have to be a certain way. As soon as you are different and embrace that individuality, it’s not going to be accepted right away."

"It would be naive to think that. Some producers told me that I need to sound dumb in my interviews. They told me that I come across as too intelligent and I am going to alienate the audience," he further said.

On the professional frony, Harsh Varrdhan was recently seen in Ray, a Netflix anthology series.