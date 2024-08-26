Arijit Singh to Gurdas Maan, 5 male singers who won National Film Awards with their best songs till date

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM 5 male singers with National Film Awards

The National Film Award is one of the most prestigious recognitions in the Indian music industry, honouring excellence in film music. Here’s a look at five male singers who have earned this coveted accolade:

1. A. R. Rahman

A. R. Rahman, who has captured the hearts of an entire nation with his soulful voice, won the National Award for Best Music Director for the film Lagaan (2001). Often referred to as the ‘Mozart of Madras,’ Rahman has transformed Indian film music. His work on Lagaan, which was also nominated for an Oscar, earned him this prestigious award. Rahman’s compositions masterfully fuse traditional Indian sounds with contemporary music, cementing his status as a global icon.

2. Gurdas Maan

Gurdas Maan, a legendary singer and actor, has won the National Award twice. He received the first for his heartfelt rendition of ‘Couplets of Heer’ in ‘Waris Shah: Ishq Daa Waaris’, showcasing a voice rich in emotion and cultural depth that has made him one of the most cherished singers in the Indian subcontinent. Maan is the only singer in the Punjabi music industry to have won the National Award for Best Male Playback Singer. His second National Award came when he received the Best Actor Jury Award for his performance in Des Hoyaa Pardes.

3. Arijit Singh



Arijit Singh, often dubbed the "king of playback singing," received the National Award for his beautiful performance of "Binte Dil" in Padmaavat. His ability to convey deep emotion through his voice has made him a favourite across generations.

4. Sukhwinder Singh

Sukhwinder Singh, known for his powerful and energetic vocals, won the National Award for the song "Bismil" from Haider. His voice added intensity and passion to the film’s narrative, making the song an unforgettable part of Indian cinema.

5. Shankar Mahadevan

Shankar Mahadevan, one-third of the famous music trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, won the National Award for his soulful rendition of "Yenna Solla Pogirai" in the Tamil film Kandukondain Kandukondain. His classical background and versatile singing style have made him a celebrated figure in Indian music.

These artists have not only won national acclaim but have also left an indelible mark on the Indian music industry with their exceptional talent and dedication to their craft.

