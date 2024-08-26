Chiyaan Vikram-starrer Thangalaan set to cross 100 crores ahead of North India release | Deets Inside

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Vikram-starrer Thangalaan set to cross 100 crore globally

The film Thangalaan, featuring Chiyaan Vikram and helmed by Pa. Ranjith, premiered on Independence Day and has been a significant box-office success, nearing Rs 100 crore mark globally. The film achieved a record-breaking opening day collection of over Rs 26 crore worldwide for Vikram. Despite facing competition from new releases in its second week, Thangalaan remains strong in Tamil Nadu's box office. Additionally, its screen count in the Andhra-Telangana region was significantly increased by 141 screens during the same period, indicating a positive reception from audiences.

Thangalaan will be released in North India on this day

The film's upcoming release in North India on August 30th is expected to further boost its earnings, having already surpassed its break-even point for the producers. Produced by KE Gnanavelraja under Studio Green Films, Thangalaan showcases remarkable performances by Vikram, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Malavika Mohanan, Daniel Caltagirone, and Pasupathy. It presents a gripping narrative set against the historical backdrop of the Kolar Gold Fields, focusing on exploitation and oppression during the 18th and 19th centuries. The film's captivating adventure and period drama are supported by the music of G.V. Prakash Kumar.

About the film

a unique storyline about a bygone era of oppression, in the backdrop of Kolar Gold Fields (KGF) based on real-life incidents in the 18th and 19th centuries. Directed by Pa Ranjith, Thangalaan features Chiyaan Vikram and Malavika Mohanan in prominent roles. The film was released worldwide on August 15, 2024, in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. Thangalaan will also hit Hindi-speaking audiences on August 30th, continuing the trend of South Indian cinema's innovative storytelling. The music of the film is composed by national award-winning music composer GV Prakash Kumar.

