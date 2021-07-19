Follow us on Image Source : TARAN ADARSH Ardh: Rubina Dilaik to make her Bollywood debut

Actress and Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik is set to make her big-screen debut with the upcoming film "Ardh". The project marks the directorial debut of music composer-singer Palaash Muchhal. It also features popular TV actor Hiten Tejwani and "Hungama 2" actor Rajpal Yadav. Muchhal took to Instagram and shared a collage of the actors along with the film announcement.

"Ardh" is scheduled to start filming in September. Not much is known about the feature film as of now.

The Bigg Boss 14 winner enjoys a massive fan following. She has now been roped in for the upcoming movie, Ardh. Film analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter recently to announce the same. He wrote, "RUBINA DILAIK MAKES BIG SCREEN DEBUT... Music composer #PalaashMuchhal - who turns director with #Ardh - has signed #RubinaDilaik for the film... #Palaash has also signed #HitenTejwani for the project... #Ardh stars #RajpalYadav... Filming starts Sept 2021. @Palash_Muchhal (sic)."

Rubina made her television debut in 2008 with 'Chotti Bahu' and since then has been part of various shows like 'Saas Bina Sasural', 'Punar Vivah', 'Jeannie Aur Juju' and 'Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki'. She has reprised her role of Saumya in the daily Show 'Shakti' after two years.

Recently, Rubina and her husband-actor Abhinav Shukla came together for a music video titled Marjaneya. Sung by Neha Kakkar, Marjaneya became an instant hit with the audience. Well, Rubina never fails to impress her fans with her looks and style. Undoubtedly, the actress manages to make heads turn with her stunning outfits and fashion statements.

