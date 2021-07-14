Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RUBINA DILAIK Rubina Dilaik was once asked to play villain, Here's how she reacted

Bigg Boss 14 winner and actress Rubina Dilaik is an avid social media user. The actress, who enjoys a massive fan following, never fails to impress her fans with her looks and style. Undoubtedly, the actress manages to make heads turn with her stunning outfits and fashion statements. On Wednesday, Rubina dropped a beautiful picture of herself in an indo-western pink coloured saree with an embellished waist bag.

Along with the post, the actress revealed in her recent post how she was once told to do negative roles because of her 'harsh face'. Well, here's how Rubina reacted. The actress who is back as Saumya on Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, said that she left the place in silence and never looked back.

In the photos, Rubina looked beautiful in Pink. To complete her look she sported a shiny hairband and black sunglasses. "Someone once told me, I should do negative roles coz I have a harsh face , I left the place in silence and never looked back….," she wrote.

Recently, Rubina set the internet ablaze with her pictures in a yellow swimsuit. In the montage video, Rubina looked breathtakingly beautiful in a yellow swimsuit. She can also be posing for a few photographs as she flips her hair in the swimming pool.

On the professional front, Rubina made her television debut in 2008 with 'Chotti Bahu' and since then has been part of various shows like 'Saas Bina Sasural', 'Punar Vivah', 'Jeannie Aur Juju' and 'Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki'. She has reprised her role of Saumya in the daily Show 'Shakti' after two years.

Recently, Rubina and Abhinav came together for a music video titled Marjaneya. Sung by Neha Kakkar, Marjaneya became an instant hit with the audience.

