Archana Puran Singh joins meme fest after Navjot Singh Sidhu resigns, shares funny jokes on herself

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARCHANA PURAN, NAVJOT SIDHU Archana joins meme fest after Navjot Sidhu resigns

Archana Purana Singh was one of the top trends on Twitter after Navjot Singh Sidhu announced his resignation. Archana had replaced Sidhu on The Kapil Sharma Show in 2019 and has been associated with the show as a permanent special guest since then. As reports of the politician resigning surfaced on the Internet, social media was abuzz with funny memes and jokes about Archana, Sidhu and The Kapil Sharma Show.

Later, Archana too joined the meme fest and shared some of the funniest memes about her on Instagram. "I Meme Myself. Kissa Kursi Ka." she captioned the post. Her colleagues and co-stars also took to the comment section to share their reactions. Actor-comedian Gaurav Gera wrote, "Lol ya saw u trending on twitter," whereas, Sumona Chakravarty commented, "Wtf. some of them are hilarious."

Unhappy over the first expansion, allocation of portfolios and appointments on crucial posts, including the Advocate General, Sidhu on Tuesday resigned from his post after remaining at the helm for 71 days. As his decision pushed the state Congress into deeper crisis, Sidhu, however, maintained that he would not be leaving the party.

He announced his resignation on his Twitter handle in less than an hour after Channi announced allocation of portfolios to his Cabinet colleagues.

In a letter to party President Sonia Gandhi, Sidhu wrote: "The collapse of a man's character stems from the compromise corner, I can never compromise on Punjab's future and the agenda for the welfare of Punjab. Therefore, I hereby resign as the President of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. Will continue to serve the Congress."

Talking about the show, The Kapil Sharma Show also features actors like Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarty and Chandan Prabhakar among others. The show will be co-produced by Salman Khan Television (SKTV) and Banijay Asia.