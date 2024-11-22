AR Rahman shares first post after separation from wife Saira Banu, wins Hollywood Music in Media Awards

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM AR Rahman got married to Saira Banu in 1995.

AR Rahman, an iconic and Oscar-winning musician, made headlines recently for all the wrong reasons. He announced his separation from his wife, Saira Banu, after 29 years of marriage. However, it seems that the musician has moved on with his work life. He shared a new post on his X (formerly Twitter) handle, as he clinched the Best Score - Foreign Language Film award at the Hollywood Music in Media Awards 2024. He bagged the award for his work in The Goat Life, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Taking to his X handle on Thursday night, Rahman shared a Billboard article on the complete list of winners at the Hollywood Music in Media Awards. Along with the post, he wrote, ''Score—Independent Film (Foreign Language), The Goat Life—A. R. Rahman.''

See the post:

Apart from this, he also shared a video thanking the film's team and his beloved fans for their support ''It’s an incredible honour to receive this award for Best Score for a foreign language film, The Goat Life. I am deeply grateful to the Hollywood Music and Media Awards for recognising the score. This project was a labour of love, and I share this moment with my amazing team of musicians and technicians, the director Blessy, and everyone who believed the vision we brought to life,'' he said.

On the personal front, AR Rahman announced his divorce with his wife Saira on his social media handles. ''We had hoped to reach the grand thirty, but all things, it seems, carry an unseen end. Even the throne of God might tremble at the weight of broken hearts. Yet, in this shattering, we seek meaning, though the pieces may not find their place again. To our friends, thank you for your kindness and for respecting our privacy as we walk through this fragile chapter,'' he wrote.

For the unversed, AR Rahman got married to Saira Banu in 1995. The two have three kids, a son Ameen, and two daughters, Raheema and Khatija.

