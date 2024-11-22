Friday, November 22, 2024
     
Varun Dhawan makes his Linkedin debut, introduces himself as 'actor, investor and assistant director'

Varun Dhawan, who is all geared up for his next film Baby John, made his debut on another social media platform named Linkedin. In his bio, he referred him as an actor, an investor and an assitant director. Check it out.

Written By: Aseem Sharma @kaafir_aseem New Delhi Published on: November 22, 2024 9:03 IST
varun dhawan linkedin
Image Source : INSTAGRAM Varun Dhawan will feature in Baby John, which will release on Christmas this year.

After Instagram, X and Facebook, Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has now made his official entry on Linkedin. The Badlapur actor took to his X handle to share the news with his fans and said, ''Chalo Linkedin par bhi debut ho gaya!'' On Linkedin, Varun introduced himself as 'actor, investor and assistant director'. In his bio, he mentioned, ''I’m Varun Dhawan, a passionate actor with over a decade of experience in delivering cinematic excellence. From headlining 300-crore mega hits to exploring niche, content-driven films, my journey has been about balancing creativity with audience impact. Whether it’s leading a sports team in Student of the Year or exploring supernatural worlds in Bhediya, I believe in pushing boundaries and creating value for every stakeholder in the entertainment ecosystem,''

Expressing his excitement after joining Linkedin, he wrote, ''I’m looking forward to sharing insights, discussing creativity, leadership, and yes – even some behind-the-scenes glimpses of the world of film. If there’s anything I’ve learned, it’s that there’s always something new to learn, no matter where you are in your career.''

On the work front

On the professional front, Varun Dhawan is all set to feature in Baby John, which is an official remake of a Tamil film titled Theri. The film is set to hit the big screens on the occasion of Christmas on December 25, 2024.

Apart from Varun, the film also stars Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi and Jackie Shroff in key roles. After Baby John, Varun Dhawan will star in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari alongside Jahnvi Kapoor and Sanya Malhotra. It is directed by Shashank Khaitan. Next, he will feature in his father's directorial, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. It will star Jahnvi Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur opposite him.

