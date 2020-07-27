Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RESULPOOKUTTY After AR Rahman, Oscar-winning Resul Pookutty opens up about rejection in Bollywood, regional cinema

The whole country came as a shock when Oscar-winning music director AR Rahman opened up about a gang, which, due to misunderstandings, is spreading some false rumours. And now another Oscar-winning sound mixer and designer Resul Pookutty has opened up about lack of work in not just in Bollywood but also in the regional film industry despite winning the award. It all happened when filmmaker Shekhar Kapur while sharing Rahman's interview wrote, "You know what your problem is @arrahman ? You went and got #Oscars . An Oscar is the kiss of death in Bollywood. It proves you have more talent than Bollywood can handle .."

In a response to his tweet, Pookutty wrote, "Dear Shekhar Kapur, ask me about it, I had gone through near breakdown as nobody was giving me work in Hindi films and regional cinema held me tight after I won the Oscar... There were production houses told me at my face 'we don’t need you' but still I love my industry for it."

Further, he tweeted, "@shekharkapur ...and much later when I discussed this with my @TheAcademy members friends they told me about #OscarCurse! It’s faced by everybody! I enjoyed going through that phase, when you are on top of the world &when you know people reject you,it’s the biggest reality check!"

He added, "All my post r not seen in my timeline, posting it here again so that it’s not wrongly interpreted.Oscar curse is over, We moved on.I’m also not liking the direction in which the whole nepotism discussion is going. So peace! I’m not blaming anybody fr nt taking me in their films."

Coming back to A R Rahman, as per PTI, he said, "See, I don't say no to good movies, but I think there is a gang, which, due to misunderstandings, is spreading some false rumours. When Mukesh Chhabra came to me, I gave him four songs in two days. He said, 'Sir, how many people said don't go, don't go (to him). They told me stories after stories.' I heard that, and I said, 'Yeah okay, now I understand why I am doing less (work) and why the good movies are not coming to me.' I am doing dark movies because there is a whole gang working against me, without them knowing that they are doing harm."

Talking about Resul Pookutty, he won the Oscar for Best Sound Mixing for Slumdog Millionaire.

