AP Dhillon vs Diljit Dosanjh clash continues, Canadian singer shares proof after actor's clarification

Singer Diljit Dosanjh recently spoke about Karan Aujla and AP Dhillon on starting their shows in India during his Indore concert. The singer-turned-actor congratulated both and said that the era for individual singers has begun. However, AP Dhillon took a dig at fellow superstar during his concert in Chandigarh. He commented in the middle of the performance that went viral in no time. This has sparked a debate on social media and fans have been divided into two factions. At the same time, Diljit has also been seen giving his reaction to Dhillon's comment.

AP Dhillon took a dig

During his Chandigarh concert, AP made a sharp comment referring to Diljit's earlier statement. Diljit had mentioned about 'his two brothers' starting their India tour in his Indore concert. On this, AP said, 'First unblock me on Instagram and then talk to me.'

Diljit clarified

As soon as Diljit came to know about AP Dhillon's comment, he addressed it. The singer and actor shared a note on his Instagram story, which caught a lot of attention from netizens. Diljit wrote, 'I can't unblock you because I never blocked you. I may have problems with governments but never with artists.'

AP Dhillon presents proof

However, things did not stop there. The Canadian singer took to his Instagram profile on Sunday and posted two videos, in the first one he can't spot Diljit's profile and in the second one he can view the Punjabi singer's Insta account. For the unversed, this could also happen when there's a glitch or when someone blocks and later unblocks a user.

Speculations being made on social media

These Instagram talks by both singers have gone viral on social media. Where few fans praised the unity in the Punjabi music industry, others seem to be expecting more drama. Social media users also came up with several questions like, will the two stars call it out publicly, or is this the beginning of a deeper rift in the power couple of Punjabi music? Fans are already imagining scenarios ranging from reconciliation to a possible collaboration.

Dil-Luminati Tour

Talking about the Dil-Luminati Tour, it kicked off on October 26 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi. Moreover, the tour travelled to ten major cities across India and gave fans an unforgettable musical experience. Diljit's Bharat Tour will end on December 29 in Guwahati. On the other hand, AP has had two concerts from his India 2024 tour, one in Mumbai and second one in Chandigarh.

